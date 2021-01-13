Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $9,108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 892,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $207.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,538. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average is $197.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

