Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 177.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

CLX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.02. 15,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,969. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $153.35 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

