Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

