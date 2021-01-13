Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.95. 185,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

