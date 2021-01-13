Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $303,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.19. 90,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,558. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

