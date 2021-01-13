Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 7,029 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,156,000.

IWF traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $244.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

