Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,496 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.45. 107,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

