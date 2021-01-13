Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,079,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $530,000.

NYSEARCA:JKG traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,831. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $126.19 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.38.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

