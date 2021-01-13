Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 193.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 585,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,444. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

