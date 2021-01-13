Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $254.39. 40,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $257.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.