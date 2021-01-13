Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. 1,230,770 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

