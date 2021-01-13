Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1,746.68. 54,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,770.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,611.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

