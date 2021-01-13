Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,444 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

