Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. 124,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,704. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.