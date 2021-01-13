Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 86,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

