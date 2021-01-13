Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) Trading 33.7% Higher

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) rose 33.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 289,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 96,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

