Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,162.96 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $2,748.00 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,054.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,114.98.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

