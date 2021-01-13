Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $94.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.11.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 350.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. 9,078,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,485,746. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

