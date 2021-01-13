Gilead Sciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.