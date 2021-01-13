Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

