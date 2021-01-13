Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Gerdau from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gerdau from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $94,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 13.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $1,455,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

