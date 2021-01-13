GeoCoin (GEO) Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $600,119.35 and $1,339.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00396084 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,089.51 or 0.99968598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003326 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

