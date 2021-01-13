Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $126.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.34. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

