GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) fell 6.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.48. 599,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 819,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Specifically, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,835.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,813. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNMK. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

