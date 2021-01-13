General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,348,938. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,838,275 shares of company stock worth $79,022,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in General Motors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in General Motors by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in General Motors by 8.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

