General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get General Finance alerts:

GFN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. General Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $256.49 million, a P/E ratio of 141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. General Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $50,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,150.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,414 shares of company stock valued at $744,787 in the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in General Finance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.