General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $11.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.