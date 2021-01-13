General Attention Currency Price Hits $0.0974 on Major Exchanges (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. General Attention Currency has a market cap of $974,157.90 and $5.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, General Attention Currency has traded 90.7% lower against the dollar. One General Attention Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0974 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00112483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00267172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00063201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00063061 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io . The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark . General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io

General Attention Currency Coin Trading

General Attention Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

