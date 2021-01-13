General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 71.1% in December

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 6.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,109. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

