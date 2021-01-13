Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 229.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $89,976.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $168.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $169.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

