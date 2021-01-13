Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) versus Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Head-To-Head Review

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritor and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.04 billion 0.65 $245.00 million $1.12 24.54 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.14 $313.00 million $3.86 1.58

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Meritor. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 8.02% 19.93% 2.86% Garrett Motion 7.66% -8.10% 7.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Meritor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Meritor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meritor and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Garrett Motion 1 3 0 0 1.75

Meritor currently has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.15%. Garrett Motion has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.17%. Given Meritor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meritor is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Volatility & Risk

Meritor has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meritor beats Garrett Motion on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications; and various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The Aftermarket and Industrial segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. The company also sells other complementary products, including third-party and private label items, which include brake shoes and friction materials; automatic slack adjusters; yokes and shafts; wheel-end hubs and drums; ABS and stability control systems; shock absorbers and air springs; and air brakes. Meritor, Inc. sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, US Gear, AxleTech, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs, their parts marketing operations, and their dealers, as well as other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

