Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Shares Down 0.4%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 208,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 124,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

