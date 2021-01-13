Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLMD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 65,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,807. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). On average, equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.