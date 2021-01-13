Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) alerts:

TSE:GAU opened at C$1.48 on Monday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 16.84. The firm has a market cap of C$331.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.