Gala Achieves Market Cap of $7.31 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Gala has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $7.31 million and $25,280.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00114505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00271412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00064046 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

