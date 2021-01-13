Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) Trading 22.2% Higher

Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 668,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 443,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$5.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

