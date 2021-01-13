Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Get Gaia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 41,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $198.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.79. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 318.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.