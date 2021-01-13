FYDcoin (FYD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $820.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $821,634.27 and $820.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000193 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000996 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 539,670,076 coins and its circulating supply is 515,131,499 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

