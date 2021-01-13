FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Increased by B. Riley

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE TLYS opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,029.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.