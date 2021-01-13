FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Reduced by Analyst

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $5.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.04. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

AEP opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

