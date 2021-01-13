FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Decreased by Analyst

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Oportun Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $493.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.44.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 179.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 37,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 48,648 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

