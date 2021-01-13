FY2021 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLUYY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

