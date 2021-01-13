FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atmos Energy Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.69.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 352,052 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,520,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

