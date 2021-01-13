FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,448 shares of company stock worth $968,841 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

