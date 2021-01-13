FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Sleep Number stock opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $94.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $639,867.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,487 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

