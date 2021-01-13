FY2020 EPS Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Radius Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.48). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $23.13.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.