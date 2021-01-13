FY2020 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.