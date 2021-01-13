FY2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 297.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

