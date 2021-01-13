FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of HWC opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.