FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $35.33 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.